Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Horrific incident in Bengaluru: 6-year-old girl raped and murdered, accused arrested

Horrific incident in Bengaluru: 6-year-old girl raped and murdered, accused arrested

The accused has been arrested by the police, who moved quickly. The accused is a daily wage laborer in Bengaluru who is originally from Bihar, according to the police. In addition, the victim was the daughter of a worker who received a daily wage.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee
New Delhi
Published : Jan 14, 2025 10:09 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 10:09 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FILE Representative image

A deeply disturbing and horrific incident has come to light in Bengaluru. A 6-year-old innocent girl was raped and subsequently murdered. The police have acted swiftly and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused is originally from Bihar and works as a daily wage labourer in Bengaluru. The victim was also the daughter of a daily wage labourer. The exact location of the incident within Bengaluru has not yet been publicly disclosed by the police.

Police stated that they found some crucial initial leads, based on which the accused was identified and apprehended. The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the crime and explore other potential aspects.

A case was registered under sections 323, 324, 376, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012.

Earlier on Friday, a girl alleged that she was raped multiple times at various locations when she was 16 years old. The Kerala police have registered at least four FIRs and arrested 15 accused so far. The girl, now 18 years old, alleged she has been subjected to rape by multiple men.

As per the police sources, over 60 people are suspected to be involved in the sexual assault case. It is worth mentioning here that the issue came to light while the Child Welfare Committee was conducting counselling. The counselling was conducted after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement