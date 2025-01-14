Horrific incident in Bengaluru: 6-year-old girl raped and murdered, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A deeply disturbing and horrific incident has come to light in Bengaluru. A 6-year-old innocent girl was raped and subsequently murdered. The police have acted swiftly and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused is originally from Bihar and works as a daily wage labourer in Bengaluru. The victim was also the daughter of a daily wage labourer. The exact location of the incident within Bengaluru has not yet been publicly disclosed by the police.

Police stated that they found some crucial initial leads, based on which the accused was identified and apprehended. The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the crime and explore other potential aspects.

A case was registered under sections 323, 324, 376, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012.

Earlier on Friday, a girl alleged that she was raped multiple times at various locations when she was 16 years old. The Kerala police have registered at least four FIRs and arrested 15 accused so far. The girl, now 18 years old, alleged she has been subjected to rape by multiple men.

As per the police sources, over 60 people are suspected to be involved in the sexual assault case. It is worth mentioning here that the issue came to light while the Child Welfare Committee was conducting counselling. The counselling was conducted after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.