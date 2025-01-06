HMPV in Bengaluru: Two children who tested positive are 'completely healthy', one discharged

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Five cases of HMPV have been detected in the country till now.

HMPV in India: The Karnataka government on Monday said that HMPV is just like other flu viruses and there is no need to panic. One of the two children who tested positive for the HMPV has already been discharged and the other child is also completely healthy and is about to be discharged, the health department said.

Both of these children who tested positive for the virus did not have any travel history. The state government said that the situation is being monitored and further action is being taken as per the instructions of the Centre.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the health and medical education departments to take all the precautionary measures.

HMPV: Key precautions to take

The Karnataka government also issued an advisory, urging people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as COVID.

Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

To prevent escalation of the spread of the virus, people are advised to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, avoid public places if symptomatic and close contact with sick persons.

It also advised people not to reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs, share towels and linen and avoid spitting in public places.

HMPV in Chennai

In Chennai, officials only confirmed two cases of HMPV have been detected but did not immediately divulge any details. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.