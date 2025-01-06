HMPV cases in India: Karnataka issues advisory titled 'Do Not Panic, Be Aware'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Three cases of HMPV have been detected in India. (Representative image)

HMPV cases in India: In the wake of the two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in Karnataka, the Directorate of Medical Education, on Monday issued an advisory titled “Do Not Panic, Be Aware”. A three-month-old female infant and a eight-month-old male infant in Bengaluru both with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV.

However, the Karnataka government urged people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19 and emphasised that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical

Education (DME) said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

Key precautionary measures you should take:

Cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Wash hands frequently with soap

Avoid public places if symptomatic

Do not reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs

Avoid close contact with sick persons

Avoid sharing towels and linen

Minimize touching eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid spitting in public places

Wearing masks in crowded areas can reduce the risk of transmission

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes, it added. The advisory also noted that most HMPV cases are mild and do not need hospitalisation.

HMPV causes flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

According to the Union Health Ministry, neither of the two patients who tested positive in Bengaluru have any history of international travel. "I don't think we should be pressing the panic button, because HMPV is not a new virus, it already exists. Reports suggest that it is the first case of HMPV in India, it is not true because HMPV is an existing virus, and a certain percentage of people do get affected by this virus and it is not something new," state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.