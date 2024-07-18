'Highly skilled recruitment must be exempted': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Karnataka job quota Bill; gets a reply

Follow us on Image Source : X Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Karnataka job quota Bill: Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday said highly skilled recruitment must be exempted from the Karnataka government's decision mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private firms. Her post on X was responded by Congress leader Priyank Kharge who assured that 'no detrimental rules or laws will be enforced without due consultations with stakeholders.'

She said the job reservation for locals must not affect the state's leading position in the technology sector. In a post on social media platform X, she wrote, "As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move."

Mazumdar-Shaw further said, "There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy." She was reacting to a post on the platform regarding the Karnataka Cabinet clearing a Bill that made industries, factories and other establishments mandatory to appoint local candidates in 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent in non-management positions.

Priyank Kharge justifying the decision, in a long X post, said, "...We have achieved these milestones and many more because our Government consistently engages with all stakeholders to draft policies and schemes that boost investments and create more employment opportunities. As always, we will consult with industries, industry bodies and thought leaders to ensure we foster a favorable environment for investments and job creation for locals while addressing the needs of the global workforce. No detrimental rules or laws will be enforced without due consultations with stakeholders."