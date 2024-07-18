GT Mall in Bengaluru, which didn't allow elderly man to enter due to his dhoti, to shut down for 7 days

Follow us on Image Source : X The elderly man with his son

In a stern action, the Karnataka government has decided to shut down GT Mall which didn't allow an elderly man to enter the mall wearing a dhoti. The issue also echoed in the Assembly Session on Thursday. A row erupted after a video showing a dhoti- and turban-clad elderly man surfaced online. In the video the son of the man alleged that his father was stopped by security at the Bengaluru mall and denied entry because he was wearing 'dhoti'. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday.

Informing about the decision, Urban Development Minister, Byrathi Suresh, said, "I just spoke to one of our former BBMP Commissioners. The government has the provision under the law to shut down the mall for seven days. We will accordingly shut down the mall for seven days."

To which Speaker UT Khadar said, "Whatever you promised, please do accordingly."

On Wednesday, a group of farmers protested in front of GT World Mall in Bengaluru, Karnataka alleging that an elderly farmer, who was wearing a 'dhoti', was denied entry to the mall.