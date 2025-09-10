ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in illegal iron ore export case The case against Sail pertains to alleged illegal export of iron ore by a company allegedly linked to the 59-year-old legislator. The ED had conducted searches in this case on August 13-14 in Karwar, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi.

Bengaluru:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to illegal iron ore exports, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources, on Wednesday.

Sail, who represents the Karwar Assembly seat in Uttara Kannada, was taken into custody during the intervening night of September 9-10 following his questioning at the federal probe agency's Bengaluru zonal office, the sources said.

He was produced before a special court, which remanded him to one-day ED custody. The sources further said that the federal agency is expected to seek an extension of his custodial remand when he is presented in court again on Wednesday.

Sail is the second Congress MLA to be arrested by the ED over the last few weeks. In August, the ED had arrested Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' in a separate money laundering case linked to illegal betting.

The case against Sail pertains to the alleged illegal export of iron ore by a company allegedly linked to the 59-year-old legislator. The ED had conducted searches in this case on August 13-14 in Karwar, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)