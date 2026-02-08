Drunken rage in Bengaluru: Two women assault cab driver after bike collision, viral CCTV captures full chaos Bengaluru viral video: The clash ignited in seconds, with the women wrongly pinning the blame on Ahmad even though their bike had slammed into his cab from behind.

Bengaluru:

Late Saturday night (February 7) in Bengaluru, what began as a simple post-party ride home spiralled into a shocking public brawl when two drunk women on a two-wheeler rear-ended a cab driven by a man named Ahmad. After meeting friends, the women, visibly drunk, erupted in aggression upon the minor collision, hurling abuses at the driver and escalating the dispute into outright violence. CCTV footage of the mayhem has exploded across social media, drawing widespread outrage over the women's brazen behaviour and the driver's ordeal.

Escalation from argument to assault

Tensions boiled over instantly as the women blamed Ahmad for the crash, despite rear-ending his cab. Witnesses recounted how they unleashed a torrent of verbal abuse, then turned physical- allegedly smashing a helmet over the driver's head and wrapping chains around their fists to pummel him. The frenzy didn't stop there and when locals tried to intervene and calm the scene, the women lashed out at them too, kicking and swinging wildly. One viral clip shows a woman boot men attempting to restrain her, while both spew obscenities and crude gestures at bystanders, who shouted back in retaliation amid the growing crowd.

Viral footage exposes unbridled aggression

The CCTV videos paint a raw picture of disorder where the women, slurring profanities and flashing obscene signs, dominate the frame as chaos unfolds. Even after police arrived and took them into custody, their belligerence persisted- one is seen screaming insults and making rude gestures from inside the patrol car, surrounded by a throng of onlookers filming the spectacle. The footage's spread online has amplified calls for accountability, highlighting Bengaluru's nightlife safety concerns and the perils of drunk road antics.

Police response and ongoing probe

Officers swiftly detained the women, registering a case for assault, public nuisance and drunken misconduct. Investigations now delve into the collision details, the women's intoxication levels and potential charges against them. Authorities urge witnesses to come forward, promising a thorough inquiry to prevent such incidents from staining the city's streets again.