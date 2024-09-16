Communal violence breaks out in Mangaluru: Police deployed after stones pelted at mosques

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Communal violence was reported in Mangaluru.

Communal violence broke out in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday after incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship were reported. Notably, stones were pelted in Katipalla town in Mangaluru on late Sunday night, but due to quick action, the situation came under control and no untoward incidents were reported in the area. Window panes of the place of worship were shattered, police said.

Stone pelters came on two bikes: Police

According to police, the alleged stone pelters came on two bikes and sped off and following the incident, heavy police deployment has been put in place. Moreover, the Dakshina Kannada district police said they have beefed up vigils right from Uppinangady on the eastern side of Buntwal and Panemangaluru on the western side.

As per the police, a case has been registered against VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for making provocative statements.

The Mangaluru police, who have been constantly monitoring the social media platforms, are taking action against those who make provocative statements. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has already given a warning about this.

What Karnataka minister MC Sudhakar said

On protest by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Mangaluru over a social media post, Karnataka minister and Congress leader MC Sudhakar said, "...Mangaluru has always been a hot spot. Politics is done in Mangaluru only on the basis of communal issues. So, it is not surprising. Because on every small issue, you see what someone associated with RSS or someone else has tweeted. We cannot control everyone. There will be some miscreants in every religion. Such miscreants are creating all these issues."

Rapid Action Force deployed in Mangaluru

Following the incident, the Rapid Action Force has been deployed in Mangaluru to maintain order following a protest by workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over a social media post on Monday.

Yatish N, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Dakshina Kannada, stated, "Today, on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival, we have made adequate arrangements around the district... We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action." Eid-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is being celebrated today with processions held nationwide.