Bengaluru witnesses traffic jams, commuters stranded for hours as city's roads buckled for festive rush

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru on Friday witnessed massive traffic jams and hundreds of commuters were seen stranded for hours as the city’s roads were buckled for festive rush such as Christmas and New Year. Moreover, the long week coinciding with New Year celebrations gave the city dwellers a stressful experience as massive traffic snarls choked all major exit roads from the city, and travel costs surged sharply.

Tourist places witness influx of visitors

Even as the rush out of the city tested commuters’ patience, nearby tourist destinations such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Gokarna and Mysuru witnessed a significant influx of visitors during the festive season.

As many offices in Bengaluru granted leave for employees through the week until January 1, 2026, the travel from the city began as early as Wednesday and by Wednesday evening, the exit corridors particularly Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road and Old Madras Road were choked with slow-moving outbound traffic as families and groups set off for holidays.

The traffic jams were so much that the commuters reported being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours before even crossing the city limits.

Stranded commuters express concern

Social media platforms, particularly X, were flooded with complaints. One user called the scene as “total gridlock,” while others questioned the efficiency of the toll collection system during peak holiday periods.

In the wake of these developments, a senior traffic police officer from Kengeri said that the long holiday triggered a “massive” surge in incoming and outgoing vehicles.

Traffic police stated that toll booths act as a primary chokepoint. Even with FASTag, the toll booths take around 30 seconds for a vehicle to pass through the toll, but when thousands of vehicles arrive simultaneously, they pile up.

Moreover, the traffic police are bracing for more congestion on Sunday (December 28) as officials have observed that many are now opting to enter the city late at night to avoid peak-hour traffic.