Bengaluru to get ring road, runnel road network, Yellow Line Metro soon, traffic jams to be reduced

Bengaluru to get ring road, runnel road network soon.

Bengaluru: As the New Year comes in, the traffic jams in the city of Bengaluru will be reduced as several infrastructural developments are coming up in the city. This year, Bengaluru will witness the completion and operationalisation of different key infrastructure projects which are set to transform the city’s transportation landscape. These ring road ans tunnel projects among others will reduce congestion, boost connectivity, and extend public transportation. These road projects will also open doors for sustainable growth.

Some of the notable projects range from the expansion of the metro network to the construction of tunnels and ring roads. These major infrastructural projects include completion of Yellow Metro Line, Tunnel road north-south corridor, Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), Bangalore Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).

Yellow Line Metro soon in Bengaluru

As per the updates from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), the Yellow Line Metro is set to launch by January 2025. Several tests including static testing has been completed within the depot and as per the updates, the total length of the line is 18.82 km which consist of 16 stations.

Tunnel Road Network to open soon

bengaluru will get one tunnel road network soon as as 18-km north-south corridor section of the 40 kilometer-long tunnel network connecting Hebbal flyover in the north to Silk Board junction in the south is expected to open in 2025. This north-south stretch is expected to get completed by January 2025 and the BBMP said the first phase of the tunnel project would include North-South corridor between Esteem Mall Junction in Hebbal and KSRP premises in Silk Board.

Suburban Rail Project to open soon

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) which is being developed to boost public transport, will open soon in Bengaluru. The total length of the project is 148.17 km and it comprises four corridors, 58 stations, and two depots managed by K-RIDE.

Ring Road Project to open soon in Bengaluru

Known as the Bangalore Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), the road project is a 280.8 km access-controlled expressway which connects 12 towns around Bengaluru and is part of NH-948A. Inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2024, the project’s 80 km section (Dobaspete – Hoskote) is operational. This project is being constructed in three phases and has a deadline of December 2025. Once completed, the ring road will meet with the Bangalore-Mangalore Expressway and pass through eco-sensitive zones, including Bannerghatta National Park, in form of an elevated highway.