Bengaluru to get new flyover soon, big relief for 2 lakh vehicles daily as traffic jams will be eased

To ease traffic jams in Bengaluru and on the way to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning a new flyover near Sadahalli Junction. The new flyover will be constructed at this busy junction to ensure hassle-free travel for vehicles heading to the airport via Hebbal.

The planning from the NHAI comes as the Kempegowda International Airport handles approximately 750 flights daily, with over 1 lakh passengers using the facility. Of these, nearly 80% passengers travel to the airport through Hebbal, highlighting the route's importance.

The tender process for this new project will start soon which will bring hope for a smoother ride for all who use this vital route.

13-km-long flyover addresses traffic woes

To manage the heavy traffic flow during busy hours, the NHAI has already constructed a 13-km-long flyover from Hebbal’s Esteem Mall to Yelahanka Air Base, providing a signal-free stretch for airport-bound vehicles.

However, the traffic issue at Sadahalli Junction near the toll plaza remains a significant issue and now the vehicles face delays at a traffic signal and again at the toll plaza, leading to prolonged travel times and inconvenience.

hence, the NHAI decided to construct a flyover at Sadahalli Junction, and the tender process for this project is expected to begin soon.

Big relief for over 2 lakh vehicles daily

With the construction of the new flyover, the traffic delays can be avoided, providing much-needed relief to the over 2 lakh vehicles using this route daily. This new flyover is expected to significantly improve the overall travel experience for commuters heading to the airport.

Right now, the traffic signals at key locations like Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura, Jakkur, and Allalasandra create additional delays for vehicles that don’t use the Hebbal flyover. After the vehicles rejoin Bellary Road, they must navigate through these signals before reaching the signal-free stretch at Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Moreover, the NHAI is considering the construction of flyovers at these signals to streamline traffic flow for vehicles travelling below the Hebbal flyover. This would ensure a completely signal-free journey from Hebbal to the airport.