Bengaluru shocker: Class 1 boy falls into open drain amid alleged civic negligence | VIDEO Bengaluru shocker: The accident took place in Sarvagna Nagar, directly in front of a school amid ongoing civic repairs. Residents accused workers of leaving the drain exposed without essential safeguards like barriers or signs, transforming a simple walkway into a dangerous trap.

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a Class 1 student fell into an open drain near his school on Friday morning (February 6), prompting furious accusations of negligence against the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Incident location and circumstances

The mishap occurred this morning in Govindpura, Sarvagna Nagar, right in front of a school where civic repair works were underway. Local residents alleged that workers left the drain uncovered during maintenance, failing to implement basic safety measures like barriers or warning signs, turning a routine sidewalk into a hidden hazard.

How the accident happened in Bengaluru?

The young boy was walking along the road's edge on his way to school when he accidentally slipped into the open drain. Quick-thinking bystanders immediately pulled him to safety. The school promptly informed his parents, who then took him home for care- no serious injuries were reported, but the close call left everyone shaken.

Families and locals slam BWSSB

The child's family directly blamed BWSSB for the lapse, demanding accountability for endangering lives through shoddy urban maintenance. Residents echoed the outrage, highlighting recurring risks from open drains in busy areas, especially near schools and calling for stricter safety protocols during repairs. Authorities have yet to respond officially.

No case has been filed yet and police said that there was enough space for the boy to walk but in a playful mood he went near the pit and tried to cross it over by jumping, that's how he fell into the pit. More details are awaited in this regard.