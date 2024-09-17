Bengaluru's Electronics city on high alert after early morning Leopard sighting | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Photo

A sense of unease has gripped Bengaluru's Electronics City following a reported sighting of a leopard early this morning. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near the Phase 1 toll plaza, where the leopard was observed crossing a flyover before disappearing into the NTFT ground. Since then, the animal has not been spotted.

Electronics City, a major hub housing numerous IT and BT companies and providing employment to thousands, is now on high alert. The local authorities and forest department officials are actively searching for the leopard, following its recent sighting in the Jigani area last week. There is speculation that the leopard seen on Tuesday could be the same one observed in Jigani.

Sunil Joshi, Principal of Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), shared details of the precautionary measures taken. "We received an update from a camera near the toll gate indicating that a leopard had passed close to the compound wall. We immediately conducted precautionary checks on the campus and reviewed CCTV footage. Forest department officials also came to reconfirm and reported that no leopard was seen on our premises. A camera image suggested the leopard moved away from the compound wall, prompting us to take necessary precautions, especially as this is a training center."

Joshi added that despite the leopard's previous sighting in Jigani, it was unclear where the animal had gone after being seen near the compound wall. "Forest officials are on high alert and have assured us they are tracking the leopard. They plan to visit again this evening. We have checked all rooms and CCTV footage, and so far, no trace of the leopard has been found here. The police also arrived, and by 8:30 a.m., it was confirmed that no leopard was sighted on our campus. Consequently, classes have resumed today."

The forest department and local police are continuing their efforts to locate and ensure the safety of the community amid these developments.