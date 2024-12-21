Bengaluru Metro yellow line update: Driverless train sets expected by early 2025 | Check route, project detail

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INDIANTECHGUIDE Bengaluru Metro yellow line update

The first driverless train from Bengaluru-based Yellow Line Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) is scheduled to arrive in December 2024 or early January 2025. The 18-km line RV route goes from Electronic City to Bomma Sandra.

First localised train set by Titagarh nears completion

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up for a milestone as Kolkata-based Titagadh Rail Systems Limited is all set to send its first driverless train on the Yellow Line.

Pritheesh Chaudhary, Deputy Managing Director, Titgarh, said that the railway manufacturing is almost complete. “We aim to dispatch the first localised stainless-steel train set for the Bangalore Metro project by December-end or early January 2025,” Chaudhary said.

These trains are rigorously tested to ensure they meet stringent quality standards and meet customer requirements. After the first deliveries, Titagarh plans to speed up production by running two trains a month.

Delivery timelines and challenges

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao had earlier announced plans to operate three trains on the Yellow Line by January 2025. But delays in delivery have raised concerns.

Initially, the first line was expected to be installed in August 2024, followed by the second in December. Due to the revised schedule, it seems uncertain that the Yellow Line will be fully operational in January.

The Hebbagodi depot received a communication-based train control (CBTC) system prototype train from China in January 2024, which BMRCL hopes will be integrated into the upcoming train sets.

About the Bengaluru Metro yellow line

Route : Connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronic City.

: Connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronic City. Length : 18 kilometers.

: 18 kilometers. Key features: Driverless technology and stainless-steel train sets.

The Yellow Line is expected to transform connectivity in the city, easing travel for thousands of commuters in southern Bengaluru.

Future Prospects

BMRCL remains optimistic about starting operations between the second and final weeks of January 2025. However, this depends on timely train deliveries and completion of necessary testing and integration processes.

Stay tuned for updates on the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line as it prepares for this significant expansion.

