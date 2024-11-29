Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Airport line Metro set to open in two phases by 2026

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BLRSIDE Bengaluru Metro Airport line.

Bengaluru Metro: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the first segment of the Blue Line, linking Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal with Hebbal, is expected to open between June and September 2026. The subsequent Hebbal to KR Pura section is slated for completion by December 2026, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This development promises to significantly enhance airport connectivity, offering commuters a faster alternative while bypassing additional toll costs. However, uncertainty looms over plans for a multi-modal hub at Hebbal, which involves land previously allocated for a tourism project.

A unique feature of the new line is the open web girder being constructed over Indian Railways tracks near Jakkur, echoing the design used at Byappanahalli. However, work near the Indian Air Force station in Yelahanka has been delayed due to regulatory constraints. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing for a Metro station at Bettahalasur, with the Embassy Group agreeing to fund its construction at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The Hebbal-KR Pura stretch has faced delays following a tragic accident in January 2023, where a construction collapse claimed two lives.

Progress on the Blue Line is also hindered by challenges such as existing flyovers, underpasses, and utility lines at various locations. The tendering process for architectural finishing work on the stations remains incomplete, further complicating timelines. Despite these obstacles, BMRCL aims to deliver this crucial infrastructure project to alleviate Bengaluru's growing transportation needs.

Bengaluru metro's green line extension opened

The 3.14 km stretch of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara opened for commercial operation on November 7. According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), this line, an elevated metro corridor under Phase-2 of the Project, is from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC) for a length 3.14 km and consists of three metro stations -- Majunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (BIEC). It was completed at a cost of Rs 1,168 crore which includes land cost of Rs152 crore.

