Bengaluru man suffers skull fracture after alleged assault by Zepto delivery agent | VIDEO

A Zepto delivery executive has been accused of seriously assaulting a customer in Bengaluru following an argument over an address mismatch earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Basaveshwaranagar, where Vishnuvardhan, a delivery agent, was assigned to deliver groceries to Shashank S, a 30-year-old businessman.

According to Shashank, the confrontation began when his sister-in-law tried to collect the order at the gate but noticed a discrepancy in the delivery address. An argument reportedly broke out, which escalated when Shashank intervened. He claimed that Vishnuvardhan verbally abused him and then physically attacked him, punching him repeatedly in the face and head before fleeing the scene, as reported by the *Times of India*.

Shashank later sought medical treatment and was diagnosed with a skull fracture. Doctors have not ruled out the need for surgery if his condition does not improve within a week.

He shared details of the assault, including CCTV footage, on Instagram, calling on Zepto to take responsibility for the incident.

In a brief statement, Zepto acknowledged the matter and said, “We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, we’ll make sure this is addressed.”

The police have filed a case against the accused under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway.