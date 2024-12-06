'Wanted to show-off': Bengaluru man drives around with pet dogs on car roof, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X A screen grab taken from the incident's video shows the dogs on the moving car's roof.

In a recent incident of animal cruelty that shocked netizens and soon went viral in social media, a man in Bengaluru was seen driving a red car with his three pet dogs perched on the roof of the car. The incident triggered angry comments from social media users. The man identified as Harish, a 38-year-old hairstylist, was arrested by the Bengaluru Police, soon after the video garnered widespread views.

Harish who is a resident of Chikamuniyappa Layout at Chelekere near Kalyan Nagar also had a fake sticker of ‘PRESS’ put on his car. Besides that he had a ‘Hari Likes Risk’ tagline printed on his car which justified the arrogance with which he drove around the city exhibiting his cruelty towards his pet dogs.

The December 3 incident was captured while he was driving the car with two other occupants, one of the dogs on the roof was identified as a Shih Tzu. Loud music was blaring out from his car and when a fellow motorist called out his recklessness pointing out the dangerous positioning of his dogs, Harish replied in foul language and asked him to keep to his business.

Soon after the video went viral, the Society for Animal Safety (SAS) wrote a complaint to multiple officials, including the city commissioner of police. SAS stated that the act was not only distress causing to the animals but also posed a major security threat to the public.

A case has been registered against Harish under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Harish said that he was earlier working at a salon but was unemployed at present. He confessed that he would place his three dogs on the roof of his car and drove around to ‘show-off’.

The police said that Harish’s vehicle has been seized and an investigation in connection to the issue is underway.