Karnataka contractor suicide case: BJP MLC CT Ravi, LoP Narayanaswamy, 11 others booked for unlawful assembly

In the latest development in Karnataka contractor suicide case, the police registered an FIR against Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLC C T Ravi and 11 other party leaders on charges of unlawful assembly, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the BJP leaders staged a protest at the Race Course Road junction in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the suicide of a civil contractor in Bidar.

FIR lodged after SI registered complaint

Regarding the assembly, a Police Sub-Inspector lodged a complaint after which an FIR was registered under the relevant section of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act and sections 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 292 (Public nuisance) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at High Grounds police station, according to the police.

A senior police official said, "No permission was sought for organising the protest and a case has been booked against the BJP party members on December 31 for unlawful assembly."

Sachin Panchal died by suicide

It must be noted that Sachin Monappa Panchal, a 26-year-old contractor ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train on December 26. In his alleged suicide note, Panchal held Raju Kapanur, Priyank’s close aide, responsible for his death, accusing him of issuing death threats over money.

The note also reveals alarming information that Raju had given ‘Supari’ (contract killing) to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and leaders Chandu Patil, Manikantha Rathod and Andola Swami, as claimed by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. After the suicide note came to light, the BJP hit out at Priyank demanding a CBI probe into the case. However, the Congress minister has dismissed the allegation, stating that his name was not mentioned in the suicide note and called for a police investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)