Bengaluru airport named best in regional airport in south Asia, Terminal 2 rated 5-star The Kempegowda International Airport was named the best regional airport in south Asia while its Terminal 2 got a five-star rating by UK-based Skytrax.

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has become the first airport terminal in India to earn a five-star rating from Skytrax, a UK-based organisation that evaluates airports worldwide based on quality and passenger experience. The terminal has also been recognised as the best regional airport in India and South Asia.

This prestigious five-star rating was awarded after a comprehensive audit of over 800 passenger touchpoints across more than 30 categories, including terminal design, hygiene, security, digital and accessibility features, and sustainability practices.

Operational since November 2022, Terminal 2 is known for its distinctive garden-themed architecture, incorporating abundant greenery, natural lighting, and local art installations. It offers advanced passenger services such as biometric check-in through the DigiYatra app, AI-powered systems, and automated security checks.

Accessibility has been prioritised, with features like a sensory room for passengers with sensory sensitivities, sensor-activated doors, audio guidance systems, and a dedicated programme for those with hidden disabilities. On the sustainability front, Terminal 2 holds pre-certification for Platinum LEED status and uses renewable energy along with electric vehicle infrastructure.

The Skytrax review also highlighted the terminal’s high-quality retail, dining, and lounge services.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said in a statement: “At BLR Airport, we are driven by a singular vision—to create a world-class travel experience that is seamless, innovative, and sustainable. Becoming India’s first airport terminal to achieve the 5-Star Skytrax rating, alongside earning the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia, is not just a recognition of our efforts but a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. These milestones place Bengaluru on the global aviation map, and we are truly grateful to our passengers, partners, and employees for their continued trust and support. As we aim to set new industry benchmarks, our commitment remains firm—to redefine airport excellence with every journey.”