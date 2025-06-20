Bengaluru: 29-year-old man dies after tree branch falls on him in Banashankari | Video Bengaluru: Akshay, a 29-year-old Bengaluru resident, tragically died five days after being struck by a falling tree branch in Banashankari on June 15. He was initially treated at Prashanth Hospital in Thyagarajanagar, before being shifted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar.

Bengaluru:

Out to buy chicken for father’s birthday party

According to police, Akshay was returning from a nearby meat shop on Sunday. It was his father’s birthday, and he had planned to cook a chicken meal as a special treat. While riding his two-wheeler, a massive branch from a tree suddenly broke off and fell directly onto him. The impact caused Akshay to lose control of the bike, which then collided with a parked car, throwing him to the ground.

Man suffered severe head injuries

Akshay sustained serious head injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Jayanagar, where he was under medical care. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (June 18). Medical reports stated that the fall resulted in multiple skull fractures, which proved fatal.

Negligence case filed against the authorities

Following the incident, police have registered a case of negligence against officials of the Forest Department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Authorities allege that poor tree maintenance and oversight led to the tragedy. The incident has raised serious questions about urban tree safety and civic responsibility, especially in densely populated areas like Banashankari.

Akshay was declared brain dead following intensive care

Akshay succumbed to his injuries five days after a large tree branch fell on him in the Banashankari area on June 15. After initial treatment at Prashanth Hospital in Thyagarajanagar, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, where he remained in critical condition. Despite intensive medical care, doctors declared him brain dead on Thursday afternoon.

Growing tree-related accidents raise alarm in Bengaluru

Akshay’s tragic death highlights a recurring urban hazard in Bengaluru. According to a Deccan Herald report, 68 trees and 93 branches fell across the city in a single day this past May, following intense pre-monsoon thundershowers. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported a surge in complaints regarding uprooted trees and broken branches, many of which posed serious risks to commuters and pedestrians.

Previous fatalities underscore urgency

Earlier this year, a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver named Mahesh lost his life when a tree collapsed on his moving vehicle. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but he died on the spot, reinforcing concerns about inadequate tree maintenance in the city.

Civic accountability under scrutiny

In Akshay's case, the police have filed a case of negligence against officials of both the Forest Department and BBMP, pointing to a lack of proper monitoring and maintenance of large trees in public areas. The increasing frequency of such incidents has prompted citizens to demand urgent safety audits and preventive measures to avert further tragedies.