Air India's Visakhapatnam-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to technical issue

Airport officials said that the flight returned to the Kempegowda International Airport due to technical issues and clarified that there was no emergency landing.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu Bengaluru Published : Jan 25, 2025 14:38 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 14:38 IST
air india flight
Image Source : PTI An Air India Express flight. (Representative image)

An Air India Express flight travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam on Saturday returned to the Kempegowda International Airport due to a technical issue, airport officials said. The flight, which took off at 10 am, circled over Bengaluru before returning to the airport from where it had originally departed.

Airport officials clarified that there was no emergency landing and said, "The flight returned due to technical issues, but there was no emergency landing.” However, there was no immediate response from the airlines.

 

