After Delhi, 40 private schools across Bengaluru receive bomb threat, police rushed to spot

Bengaluru:

At least 40 private schools across Bengaluru received bomb threat emails on Friday morning. Police and bomb squads were deployed on the premises soon after receiving information about the threat.

Notably, schools in various areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, were targeted by the anonymous messages of bomb threats.

Apart from this, the Bomb Disposal Squad personnel were also pressed into service, with comprehensive checks being carried out on school premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

It should be noted that an email, titled “BOMBS INSIDE THE SCHOOL”, was sent to multiple institutions from the ID roadkill 333@atomicmail.io. In the mail, the sender is claimed to have planted multiple explosive devices containing trinitrotoluene (TNT) in classrooms.

The message stated: The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 schools in Delhi received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents.

Delhi Police and other quick-response authorities have launched search and evacuation operations, an official said.

This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

So far, bomb threats have been received at Summerfield International School in South Delh, Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura, St Thomas School, GD Goenka School and Dwarka International School in Dwarka, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, INT Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has slammed the BJP over the matter. "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X.