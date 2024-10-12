ADGP files complaint against Kumaraswamy over alleged threats in illegal mining probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference.

The police complaint was lodged by ADGP M Chandra Sekhar, head of the SIT, which is probing cases of illegal mining, alleging that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumar Swamy threatened to stop the probe. The probe focused on allegations that Kumaraswamy as CM of Karnataka has illegally approved 550 acres of mining. Sekhar said the threat aimed to disrupt the prosecution, as the SIT was nearing the final stage of charging Kumaraswamy.

ADGP alleges threats to obstruct probe

ADGP M Chandra Sekhar, who is leading the SIT probe into illegal mining, on Friday filed a police complaint alleging that Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy had threatened to stop the ongoing probe. The probe was accompanied by allegations that Kumaraswamy had illegally allowed Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals in Bellary district when he was the chief minister of Karnataka to lease 550 acres of mining land to the path connected. Sekhar said that Kumaraswamy, who is currently on bail, threatened him in an attempt to disrupt the legal proceedings.

Investigation nearing prosecution

Sekhar revealed that the Special Investigation Team found sufficient evidence against Kumaraswamy and wrote to the Governor of Karnataka for sanction to prosecute him in November 2023. After the Governor asked for a clarification, the SIT had said one step to start the story. Sekhar, however, alleged that Kumaraswamy’s recent press conference on September 28, where he raised alarming allegations, was part of an attempt to derail the probe.

Verbal threats and family threats to change the ADGP

The ADGP also alleged in his complaint that Kumaraswamy threatened to deport him and beckoned his relatives to create trouble. Sekhar said the threats were part of a plan to stop him and the SIT from prosecuting the case. He said the threat was an offense punishable under Section 224 BNS 2023. The complaint was lodged at the Sanjay Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

