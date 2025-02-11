85-year-old retired teacher to become Karnataka's first beneficiary of 'right to die with dignity'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

In a groundbreaking development, 85-year-old H. B. Karibasamma, a retired government school teacher from Karnataka, has become the first person in the state to benefit from the recently enacted "right to die with dignity" provision. This historic move comes after the Karnataka government issued a landmark circular on January 30, allowing terminally ill patients to choose a dignified death under specific circumstances.

According to reports, Karibasamma, who has suffered from chronic back pain due to a slipped disc for over three decades, is now battling cancer. Despite enduring immense physical pain, she has spent the past 24 years advocating for the right to a dignified death. Throughout her campaign, Karibasamma sent numerous petitions to political leaders, including the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Prime Minister of India, the President, and the Supreme Court, urging them to establish legal rights for patients facing terminal illnesses.

India had previously legalised passive euthanasia in 2018, but it was only in January 2025 that Karnataka became the first state to formalize the right to die with dignity. The state government’s new policy allows terminally ill patients on life support who are unresponsive to treatment to opt for a dignified death. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that this provision is distinct from euthanasia and only applies to patients who are in a permanent vegetative state.

Although Karibasamma is estranged from her extended family, she has expressed hope that her fight will inspire others suffering from terminal diseases to seek peace and die with dignity. Her battle for the right to choose a dignified end to life resonates deeply with those advocating for patients' autonomy in end-of-life care.

Karibasamma's pioneering case marks a significant step forward in ensuring patients' rights to a peaceful, dignified death. As the implementation of this policy progresses, it is expected to set a precedent for other states to follow suit.