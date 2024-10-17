When will UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam be conducted? check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam postponed, new date soon

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024. Candidates who will appear in the said exam can check the official notice on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.gov.in.

The combined state/upper subordinate services exam is expected to be conducted in mid-December. However, the commission has not specified the exact date and time of conducting the PCS prelims 2024 exam. The commission will release a separate notice in this regard on its official website. All the candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates. Initially, the combined state/upper subordinate services exam was scheduled for October 23.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam pattern

There will be two required papers in the preliminary test, both of which will be administered using OMR sheets. The times for Paper I and Paper II are 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, respectively. Each paper will take two hours to complete and carry 200 marks. Paper 2 is a qualifying paper. To pass this test, candidates need to receive at least 33% of the possible points. Candidates will not be considered for the position if they do not show up for both exams.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 220 vacancies for various posts including a statistical officer, assistant controller legal measurement (Grade II), management officer/manager (Estate Department), sub-registrar, and assistant director of Industries (Handloom). The selection of the candidates of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam and the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview (Viva-Voce). The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, viva voce and documentation. Candidates have been advised to keep tracking the official website for latest information.