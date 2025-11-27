West Bengal SSC releases names of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from 2016 SLST adhering to Calcutta HC order The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal SSC to put up in the public domain the OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for SLST 2025 written examinations for classes 9-10 and 11-12.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Thursday released a comprehensive list of 1,806 tainted candidates who had earlier been marked qualified in the State Level Selection Test, SLST 2016. Adhering to Calcutta High Court order the commission uploaded the list having names of candidates and parents, subjects taught, roll numbers and date of birth.

The Supreme Court earlier invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools made by the West Bengal SSC in 2016, declaring the entire recruitment process 'tainted' and lacking credibility.

Calcutta HC directs SSC to publish OMR sheets

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal SSC to put up in the public domain the OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for SLST 2025 written examinations for classes 9-10 and 11-12. Justice Amrita Sinha observed that the commission ought to ensure that the recruitment process is fair and transparent from the very first step to rule out any illegality.

The court directed the WBSSC to put up the OMR sheets of the candidates for classes 9-10 and 11-12 in the public domain so that none has any complaint against any candidate. It also asked the commission to produce the list of candidates who were given appointment after expiry of the panel for jobs for teachers in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools as per the 2016 SLST (School Level Selection Test).

The court noted that the panel for the recruitment process in the 2016 SLST for classes 11 and 12 expired in November 2018 and for classes 9 and 10 in March 2019. Justice Sinha directed that the matter would come up for hearing again on December 10. The petitioners in the matter before the court of Justice Sinha participated in the second SLST 2025 conducted by SSC.

-With PTI Inputs