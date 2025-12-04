WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 8,478 vacancies extended; details here

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has extended the application process deadline for Group C and D non-teaching posts. The candidates can submit their applications for Group C and D non-teaching posts till December 8 on the official portal- westbengalssc.com.
To apply for WBSSC Group C & D posts, candidates need to visit the official website- westbengalssc.com and click on Group C & D registration link. Fill application form with details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save WBSSC Group C & D application form pdf and take a print out.
WBSSC Group C & D Registration 2025: Steps to apply at westbengalssc.com
- Visit the official website- westbengalssc.com
- Click on WBSSC Group C & D application process link
- Fill WBSSC Group C & D application form with details and upload required documents
- Pay application fee and click on submit
- Save WBSSC Group C & D application form pdf and take a print out.
WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Age limit
The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations in state norms.
Educational qualifications
- Group D: Minimum Class 8 pass required to apply for the post.
- Group C (Clerical): The candidates need to possess a minimum 10th pass certificate to apply for the post
- Group C (Librarian): Minimum Bachelor's degree required to apply for the post.
Application fee
The application fee for the General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 400, while Rs 150 for the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, and PH applicants.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill 8,477 vacancies across Group C and D. For details on WBSSC Group C & D recruitment, please visit the official website- westbengalssc.com.