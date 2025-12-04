WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 8,478 vacancies extended; details here WBSSC Group C & D Registration 2025: The candidates can submit their applications for Group C and D non-teaching posts till December 8 on the official portal- westbengalssc.com. Know how to apply for WBSSC Group C & D posts.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has extended the application process deadline for Group C and D non-teaching posts. The candidates can submit their applications for Group C and D non-teaching posts till December 8 on the official portal- westbengalssc.com.

To apply for WBSSC Group C & D posts, candidates need to visit the official website- westbengalssc.com and click on Group C & D registration link. Fill application form with details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save WBSSC Group C & D application form pdf and take a print out.

WBSSC Group C & D Registration 2025: Steps to apply at westbengalssc.com

Visit the official website- westbengalssc.com

Click on WBSSC Group C & D application process link

Fill WBSSC Group C & D application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save WBSSC Group C & D application form pdf and take a print out.

WBSSC Group C & D Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations in state norms.

Educational qualifications

Group D: Minimum Class 8 pass required to apply for the post.

Group C (Clerical): The candidates need to possess a minimum 10th pass certificate to apply for the post

Group C (Librarian): Minimum Bachelor's degree required to apply for the post.

Application fee

The application fee for the General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 400, while Rs 150 for the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, and PH applicants.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 8,477 vacancies across Group C and D. For details on WBSSC Group C & D recruitment, please visit the official website- westbengalssc.com.