Uttar Pradesh Police UPPBPB Home Guards Recruitment 2025: Over 41000 vacancies; know how to apply UPPBPB Home Guards Recruitment 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for the UPPBPB Home Guards post can do so on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 17.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has invited applications for 41,424 Home Guards posts. The candidates who wish to apply for the UPPBPB Home Guards post can do so on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 17.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for UP Police Home Guards post. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Home Guards registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPPBPB Home Guards application form PDF and take a print out.

UPPBPB Home Guards Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply at uppbpb.gov.in

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UPPBPB Home Guards Recruitment 2025 registration link

Fill the UPPBPB Home Guards application form with details and upload required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Save UPPBPB Home Guards application form PDF and take a print out.

Application fee: The application fee for general/ EWS/ OBC category candidates is Rs 400, while Rs 300 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to possess 10th pass certificate to apply for UP Police Home Guard post.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. Candidates should born between July 1, 1995 to July 1, 2007.

Selection process: The UPPBPB Home Guard selection process comprises of written test. The paper consists of 100 questions, the exam duration is 2 hours.

The UPPBPB Home Guard application process will be closed on December 17. The recruitment drive is being held for 41,424 Home Guard vacancies. For details on UPPBPB Home Guards Recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.