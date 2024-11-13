UPSSSC 2023 recruitment exam date announced, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSSSC 2023 recruitment exam date announced

UPSSSC 2023 recruitment exam date 2024: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam dates for four major exams (Assistant Accountant and Auditor, X-Ray Technician, and Dental Hygienist). All those who applied for UPSSSC 2023 recruitment exams can download the exam schedule from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC 2023 recruitment exam schedule

According to the notice, the Auditor, Dental Hygienist, Assistant Account 2023 recruitment exam is scheduled for January, 5th, while the exam for the post of X-ray Technician will be conducted on 15th December 2024 and for Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 exam on December 19. Candidates have been advised to check the official website of UPSSSC for latest updates.

Admit cards shortly

Candidates should note that the admit cards for these exams will be released 15 days prior to the exam date. The link to the UPSSSC admit card 2024 will be accessible on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates have been advised to carefully check the information mentioned on their admit cards before appearing in the exam.

Through this dive, a total of 2,462 vacancies will be filled, of which, 288 vacancies are for Dental Hygienists, 530 posts for Auditor and Assistant Account, 382 posts are for X-Ray Technician and 1262 posts through UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022. The selection procedure involves a written test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify the first phase of the exam, they will be called for the next procedure of their selection procedure. Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSSC for latest information.

