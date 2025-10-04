UPSC Prelims answer key: Civil services aspirants to get answer key after prelims exam - details UPSC Prelims answer key: In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, UPSC informed that the provisional answer keys would be released to facilitate candidates to raise representations or objections.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release provisional answer keys after the civil services preliminary examination, a long demand of the civil services aspirants. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, UPSC informed that the provisional answer keys would be released to facilitate candidates to raise representations or objections. After reviewing the challenges made on the answer key, the result will be released followed by final answer key, UPSC said.

“During the pendency of a Writ Petition filed by the petitioner, UPSC deliberated on various factors including suggestions from the Ld. Amicus appointed by the Hon’ble Court. As a consequence of comprehensive deliberation and considering the pious role assigned to UPSC as a constitutional body, the Commission has arrived at a conscious and well-considered decision to-

Publish the Provisional Answer Key after the Preliminary Examination is conducted

Seek representations or objections from candidates, each supported by three authoritative sources. Objections not meeting this standard may be rejected at the threshold

Place the provisional answer key and objections before a team of subject experts for finalisation

Use the finalised answer keys as the basis for declaration of prelims results

Publish the final answer key only after the declaration of the final results," the affidavit filed by UPSC stated.

UPSC's shift in policy follows recommendations by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appointed as amicus curiae and advocate Pranjal Kishore who assisted him in the judicial scrutiny. Earlier, UPSC opposed the release of provisional answer key in May cited it as “counter-productive” which could delay the examination process.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s counsel responded that the affidavit did not mention about the redressal measures for prelims aspirants this year where no answer keys were provided.

Earlier UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar stated that there is "zero-tolerance policy towards cheating and use of fake certificates" to get a government job. Cheating and use of fake certificates in any government job exam is unacceptable, the chairman asserted.

UPSC has started the celebration of its centenary with various events and arranged a first-of-its-kind virtual town hall with the chairman. Interacting with candidates in the townhall, the chairman requested the job aspirants not to even look towards cheating because it can cause long-term career damage for them.