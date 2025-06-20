UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 exam 2025: Extended application window closes today- step-by-step guide inside UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 2025 recruitment exam extended application window will be closed today, June 20. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the last date. No application will be considered after the deadline. The window will be closed at 11.59. Check step-by-step guide here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 today, June 20. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms for Combined Defense Service Examination 2025, and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can do so by visiting the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

The commission has scheduled the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defence Service written exam for September 14. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. No candidate will be entertained after the deadline. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit their application forms.

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 2025: How to fill application forms?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

Click on 'Create Account' and 'Login'.

Register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration, you will be redirected to the homepage.

Now, you need to click on 'universal registration'.

Click on it, and you will see the instructions.

Click the 'Proceed for universal registration'.

Fill out the application form carefully, pay the application fee, upload documents and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

General / OBC: Rs. 100/- for NDA; Rs 200/- for CDS

SC / ST: Exempted

Female Candidate: Exempted

Payment mode: Proceeds to pay the examination fee using available payment modes: Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking, etc.

Documents Required

Passport-size photo & signature (JPG)

Aadhaar/Voter ID/Passport

Matriculation + 12th or Degree Certificate (for CDS)

Caste / Disability certificates (if applicable)

Direct link to apply

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 402 vacancies, comprising 208 for the Army, 42 for the Navy, 120 for the Air Force, and 32 for the Naval Academy. Candidates can apply for these vacancies by registering their application forms. The recruitment exam is scheduled for 14 September 2025 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 156th Course and the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), commencing from 1 July 2026. For more details, visit the official website.