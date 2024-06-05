UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2024: Application correction facility available at upsc.gov.in, here's what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2024 Application correction facility begins

UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application correction facility process for National Defence Academy (NDA 2) exam 2024 today, June 5. All those who wish to make changes to their online application forms can do so at the official website, upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the candidates will be able to edit their application forms by June 11. No facility will be given after the last date. Candidates are advised to make changes to their application forms as soon as possible. The application submission facility was available from May 15 to June 4.

In order to edit UPSC NDA 2 application forms, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Candidates can follow check the details given below before submitting their UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2024 application forms.

UPSC NDA 2 exam date

This year, the commission will conduct the NDA 2 exam on September 1 at various exam centres for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 154th Course, and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The admit cards for the same will be allotted one week prior to the exam. Approximately 404 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam.

What are the things allowed to edit in the UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2024 application forms?

Candidates can edit the following details on UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2024 application forms.

Candidate name

Father name

Mother name

Academic details

Photograph - image upload

Signature – image upload

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category (PwB)

What is the stipend given to candidates?

Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e. during the training period at IMA is 56,100 per month (Starting pay in Level 10).