UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF 2 out, how to fill application form

UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF 2: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 20254 detailed application form (DAF 2). Candidates who have qualified in the mains exam are eligible to submit their application forms through the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the candidates are required to submit their application forms for UPSC IFS Main 2025 DAF 2 by January 27, 2025. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF 2: How to download?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Go to 'what's new' section available on the homepage.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''DAF - II: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024''.

A new page will open.

Now, provide your login credentials as displayed on the screen.

Now, follow the guidelines and fill out the detailed application form 2 carefully.

Direct link to access UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF 2

UPSC IFS 2024 mains exam was conducted between 24th November 2024 and 01st December 2024 and the results were declared on January 13, 2025. All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interview), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily, failing which his/her candidature

shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-Summon Letter will be issued to such candidates.

The official notice reads, ''A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II),

before the commencement of Personality Test (Interview) of the examination. With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for

higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only) and EWS Annexure (for EWS category only),

etc. Any delay in submission of the DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature. A candidate may also upload additional documents/certificates of higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, etc.”

''No request for any type of change/modification of information given in DAF-I & DAF-II will be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary, the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email (soexam9-upsc@nic.in) or Fax at numbers indicated in Paragraph 3 within 7 days of publishing this Press Note'', it added.