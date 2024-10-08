UPSC ESE Recruitment 2025: Registration deadline today for 232 vacancies, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE Recruitment 2025: Registration deadline today, September 8.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window today, October 8 for the Engineering Services Exam 2024. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the application window. The online UPSC ESE 2024 registration window will be closed today at 6 pm. After that, no candidate will be able to submit their application forms. In case of any error in the application forms, the candidates will be able to make changes in their applications forms from October 9 to 15.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 232 vacancies in different organisations. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interview. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam. The finally selected candidates will be called for the interview. The schedule of the exam will be notified in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

How to register for Engineering Services Exam?

Candidates are required to apply Online only by using the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the online application forms.

Before submitting application forms, the applicant needs to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Login using generated application number, and password

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Apply Online