UPSC ESE Mains DAF 2023 released on upsconline.nic.in, steps to fill

UPSC ESE Mains DAF 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2023 detailed application form today, August 10. Aspirants who have qualified for the UPSC ESE main examination can fill the DAF form on the official website-- upsconline.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can fill the ESE DAF form till August 19 (up to 6 PM). The UPSC ESE main exam 2023 was conducted on June 25. UPSC is conducting the ESE recruitment examination to fill a total of 327 vacant posts in various departments of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering.

How to fill UPSC ESE Mains DAF 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the 'DAF: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023' link

Step 3: Provide your login credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take the printout of ESE DAF for further use.

Direct Link: UPSC ESE Mains DAF 2023