UPSC ESE 2025: Application window reopens, exam schedule changed - details here

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission has reopened the application window for the Engineering Services Exam 2024 today, October 18. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The decision to reopen the application window has been taken after the inclusion of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) recruitment in ESE, 2025 and CSE 2025. According to the revised schedule, the online application window will remain open from October 18 to November 22 for new applicants and also to enable old applicants (who have applied during the original Application Window of 18th September to 8th October 2024) to make changes w.r.t. Addendum.

Thereafter, the correction/edit window of 7 days will be provided from 23rd to 29th November to all the applicants during which they will be able to modify/edit their particulars. The candidates, who have already applied during the application window from 18th September to 8th October, need not apply again. They may however update their particulars during the new Application Window and correction/edit window, if required.

Exam Schedule Changed

In addition to this, the commission has changed the exam schedule to provide sufficient time to the exam aspirants. According to the revised schedule, the ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025 respectively.

UPSC ESE 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.uin

Navigate the link to the online application

Register yourself before proceeding to application form

Fill out all application details, upload documents, make payment and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

UPSC ESE 2025: Registration Fee

Candidates from the reserved category have to pay Rs. 200 whereas there is no fee for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman/ PWD/ Female category.