UPSC ESE 2024 notification released, apply online at upsc.gov.in - Vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, fee

UPSC ESE 2024 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the Engineering Services Exam 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the same can do so through the online mode at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is October 8.

A total of 832 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive of which, 12 vacancies are for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), 7 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy and 5 vacancies for Hard of Hearing. Selection of the candidates will be done through written tests (prelims, mains) and interview/personality tests. Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Category I-Civil Engineering

Category II-Mechanical Engineering.

Category III-Electrical Engineering.

Category IV-Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have obtained a degree in Engineering from a University or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India); or obtained a degree/diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such

conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time, or passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India).

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms). Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through multiple stages which include a preliminary exam, main exam, and interview/personality test.

Exam Pattern

The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination will consist of two objective type (multiple choice) questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage-I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage-II.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the UPSC Engineering Services online applications

Register yourself before proceeding to the online applications

Proceed with application form on successful registration

Upload documents, make payment and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee