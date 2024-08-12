UPSC ESE 2024 Engineering Services: DAF form out for personality test, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE 2024 DAF form out for personality test

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form (DAF) for attending the personality test for Engineering Services Exam 2024. All those who have qualified for the UPSC ESE 2024 mains exam can download UPSC ESE DAF 2024 form from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the facility of filling out the online applications for UPSC ESE DAF 2024 will remain available till August 21. No applications will be accepted after the due date. The candidates can submit their applications on the website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates can check the important instructions for filling up of DAF and its submission are also available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful in the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024, have to log in through One Time Registration (OTR) details before filling up the online application form.

The candidates appearing for the personality test interview round will have to produce their original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. Candidates are advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates following the

important instructions, before an appearance in the Personality Test.

How to fill UPSC ESE 2024 DAF?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE 2024 DAF'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, login with the registered credentials

Go to the Latest Notification tab in the OTR application

Apply for desirable Examination

Candidate can check active examination Notification and submit their forms

When will personality test be conducted?

Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. The exact date of interview will be informed in due course through e-summon letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website for updates.