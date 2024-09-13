UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list released at upsc.gov.in, check name-wise qualified candidates merit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list released

UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the engineering services merit list on its website. Candidates can download UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

As per the list, a total of 81 candidates have been recommended for the appointment, of these, 58 are from the unreserved category, 17 are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and six are from the Economically Weaker Section. The candidature of three candidates has been kept provisional.

The appointment letter to these candidates will be sent after the verification of their documents. The commission has given three months to submit the documents. Those who fail to submit their requisite documents within the specified timeline, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this

regard.

The official notice reads, 'The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional, will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from the candidates. The provisionality of the candidates will remain valid only for a period of 3 months from the date of declaration of Reserve List. In case the candidates fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.'

How to download UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list?

Candidates can check name and roll number-wise engineering services merit by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list' flashing on the homepage

UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list will appear on the screen

Check and download UPSC ESE 2023 reserve list for future reference

Earlier, the results of the engineering services were released on November 22, recommending 401 candidates in order of merit for appointment.