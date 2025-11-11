UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in; check how to download merit list pdf UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for UPSC CSE Mains exam can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for UPSC CSE Mains exam can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Mains exam 2025 was held on August 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Last year, UPSC announced CSE Mains result on December 9, within 71 calendar days from the last exam date- September 29. In 2023, the UPSC CSE Mains result was announced on December 8, within 75 calendar days from the last exam date- September 24..

UPSC CSE Mains Result: Last 5 years' result dates

UPSC CSE Mains result 2024 date: December 9

UPSC CSE Mains result 2023 date: December 8

UPSC CSE Mains result 2022 date: December 6.

UPSC CSE Mains Result: How to download merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on toppers list PDF link. UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF in desktop/ laptop and take a print out.

