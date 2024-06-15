UPSC CSE 2024 Exam tomorrow: Last-minute preparation tips and strategies, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE 2024 Exam tomorrow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Exam (CSE) for prelims tomorrow, June 16. The exam will be conducted in offline mode across the nation at multiple locations. To facilitate the candidates appearing for the prelim examination tomorrow, rides on the Delhi Metro and Noida-Greater Noida Metro will be commencing from 6:00 am. The Namo Bharat train services will also be provided from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on Sunday because of the UPSC examination. Candidates who are going to appear in the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 are advised to check the exam details, last-minute preparation tips, and other instructions here.

UPSC CSE 2024: Exam details

The UPSC Civil Services exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 26 but was later onwards rescheduled to June 16 because of the clash occurring with the schedule of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held for the paper of General Studies from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will consist of the CSAT paper from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The examination will be conducted to fill vacancies, approximately 1056, in various central government services and departments - the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). There are 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

UPSC CSE 2024: Preparation tips for last-minute

Analyze previous year's papers to understand the type of questions asked frequently and the weightage given to different topics. Take a few mock tests which can help with maintaining consistency and can improve your time management. Briefly go through recent news on government initiatives, major global events, and advancements in the field of science and technology. Focus on trying to understand the significance of these developments and their potential impacts. Focus on revising key topics from the prepared notes and textbooks. Revise them thoroughly. Avoid cramming new information at the last moment as it can distract and hamper your focus prior exam, creating a stressful and anxiety-filled environment. Prioritize taking care of the physical and mental well-being along with preparing for the big day. Stay calm and composed and avoid last-minute stress. Avoid late-night study sessions as this can lead to fatigue and decrease one's concentration level. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

UPSC CSE 2024: Exam day guidelines