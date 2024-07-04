UPSC CSE 2024 DAF-1 out at upsc.gov.in, here are easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE 2024 DAF 1 out

UPSC CSE 2024 DAF-1: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form for the Civil Services (Main) Exam 2024. All those who have qualified in the prelims exam can now register themselves for the main exam. Before appearing in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, all eligible candidates must apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I), which is made available on the Union Public Service Commission website, upsconline.nic.in. The facility for submitting applications for UPSC CSE 2024 DAF-1 will remain available from July 3 to 12, till 6 PM.

The official notice reads, 'All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024. Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission are also available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful must first register on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the EXAMINATION NOTICE No.05/2024-CSP dated 14.02.2024 and Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2024 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 14.02.2024.'

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 [ DAF-I ]'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the 'register' button

After registration, the candidate has to log in to verify the already registered OTR application

Go to the latest notification tab in the OTR application

Apply for the desired exam

Download and save the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The UPSC CSE Main Examination application fee is Rs 200. Candidates who are female and fall under the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee payment.

Direct link to apply