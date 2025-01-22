UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 notification to be released today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025 notification today

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the civil services exam 2025 today, January 22. Candidates who preparing to appear in the UPSC CSE 2025 exam can submit their registrations through online mode after the release of notification. Once the notification is out, the candidates can check this year's detailed information bulletin, syllabus and exam pattern at upsc.gov.in.

Notably, Along with the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 notification, the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 notification will also be released today, January 22, 2025. Once the notifications are released, candidates will be able to submit their registration forms online within the specified date and time. According to the annual calendar, the last date for submitting the online application form is February 11, 2025.

This year, the commission is releasing the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2025 notification earlier than its previous years. However, the time for releasing the notification is not announced yet. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website or indiatvnews.com for timing and the latest updates.

Last year, the commission had notified a total of 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS. The interview session for the previous year's exam is underway and will be over in April. The UPSC CSE 2025 prelims exam will take place on May 25.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: How to apply?