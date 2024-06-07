UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims admit card 2024 out at upsconline.nic.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC Civil Services CSE Prelims admit card 2024 released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Services (CSE) prelims exam 2024 today, June 7. All those who registered for the UPSC CSE 2024 exam can now download their call letters from the official website, upsconline.nic.in. This year, the commission will conduct Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. UPSC Prelims exam will be objective-type and will be held in two sessions.i.e. Forenoon and Afternoon. The admit cards for the same now have been upoloaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the below mentioned steps.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSE Prelims admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the admit card download link

Now, click on it and proceed

Read all instructions and proceed

There will be two options to download UPSC CSE prelims admit card.i.e. by registration id or by roll number

Now, enter your registration id/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on 'submit'

CSE Prelims admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download CSE Prelims admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CSE admit card 2024

Instructions to be followed:

Candidates appearing in the Civil Services Prelims 2024 exam are required to follow the given instructions while appearing for the exam.