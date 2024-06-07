UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims admit card 2024 out at upsconline.nic.in, here's how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Services (CSE) prelims exam 2024 today, June 7. All those who registered for the UPSC CSE 2024 exam can now download their call letters from the official website, upsconline.nic.in. This year, the commission will conduct Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on June 16, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. UPSC Prelims exam will be objective-type and will be held in two sessions.i.e. Forenoon and Afternoon. The admit cards for the same now have been upoloaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the below mentioned steps.
How to download UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2024?
- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSE Prelims admit card 2024'
- It will redirect you to the admit card download link
- Now, click on it and proceed
- Read all instructions and proceed
- There will be two options to download UPSC CSE prelims admit card.i.e. by registration id or by roll number
- Now, enter your registration id/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on 'submit'
- CSE Prelims admit card 2024 will appear on the screen
- Download CSE Prelims admit card 2024 and save it for future reference
Direct link to download UPSC CSE admit card 2024
Instructions to be followed:
Candidates appearing in the Civil Services Prelims 2024 exam are required to follow the given instructions while appearing for the exam.
- Cross-check the details mentioned ont he admit card
- If any discrepancies found, you need to contact UPSC immediately
- Candidates are required to bring their admit card along with the photo identity card on the day of exam
- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam. The entry gates will be closed 30 minutes before the exam
- Candidates are advised to enter the exam venue well in time for frisking
- Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.
- Your candidature to the Examination is provisional.
- Answers other than those marked by Black Ball Point Pen will not be evaluated.
- Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/ costly items and bags to the Examination Venue, as safekeeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.
- All the candidates are advised that they should visit and confirm their exam centre at least one day prior to the exam.