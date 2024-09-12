UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024 soon: Check exam schedule, call letter release expected date, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024 soon

UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the civil services mains exam 2024. As per the media reports, the admit cards are expected to be released next week. However, there is no official confirmation of the exact date and time. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

To download the UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024, the candidates will require their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Once the link is activated, the candidates will be able to access it at the official website of upsc, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE mains exam schedule

As per the official announcement, the UPSC CSE 2024 mains exam will be conducted from September 20 onwards. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The essay portion of the UPSC CSE mains 2024 exam will be administered on September 20. Candidates for General Studies Paper I will appear in the morning session on September 21 and for General Studies Paper II in the afternoon. General studies paper-III will be due in the morning and general studies paper-IV in the afternoon on September 22.

Candidates who are eligible to appear in the main exam will be able to check their exam date, venue and other details on their admit cards, once it is out. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to successfully download their call letters.

How to download UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential deails

UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC CSE mains admit card 2024 for future reference

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified the UPSC CSE prelims exam. This year, the Commission aims to fill 1,056 vacancies in various departments.