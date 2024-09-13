UPSC Civil Services CSE 2024 Mains Admit Card Released: Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC Civil Services CSE 2024 Mains Admit Card OUT

UPSC CSE 2024 Mains Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the mains exam can download the call letters from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on September 29 at various exam centres. The candidates appearing in the exam are required to bring their admit card along with the Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to the Examination Hall.

Candidates have been advised to enter the Examination Hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination in each session. Entry to the Examination Hall closes 30 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024' flashing on home page

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the 'admit card' download link

Enter your registration id/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 for future reference

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 Download Direct Link

Instructions to be followed

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they may contact the exam authorities immediately for rectification. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items in the Examination Halls as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.