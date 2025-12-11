UPSC CDS 1 recruitment 2026 notification released; check vacancies, eligibility - how to apply UPSC CDS 1 registration 2025: The UPSC CDS 1 recruitment notification is out for 451 vacancies. The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CDS exam can check and apply online on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1) 2026 recruitment notice. The UPSC CDS 1 recruitment notification is out for 451 vacancies. The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CDS exam can check and apply online on the official websites- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CDS 1 recruitment drive is being held to fill 451 vacant posts; here are the course-wise vacancies-

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun – 162nd (DE) Jan 2027 (13 NCC)- 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala – Jan 2027- 26

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad- 32

OTA Chennai – 125th SSC Men Apr 2027- 275

OTA Chennai – 125th SSC Women Apr 2027- 18.

UPSC CDS 1 registration 2025: How to apply at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can apply for UPSC CDS exam on the official website- upsc.gov.in. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CDS registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Upload your passport size photo, required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CDS application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CDS 1 registration link

Fill UPSC CDS 1 application form with details

Upload your passport size photo, required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save UPSC CDS application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Application fee

The application fee for general, OBC category is Rs 200. While the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, are not required to pay any application fee.

Age limit

For IMA and INA, a candidate need to be born between January 2, 2003 and January 1, 2008. For OTA, the candidate's should born between January 2, 2002 and January 1, 2008. The age of Air Force applicants should be between 20 and 24 years.

Selection process

The selection process follows written exam, SSB interview, Document verification, medical exam.

For details on UPSC CDS 1 exam, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.