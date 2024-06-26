UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024 exam to be conducted on THIS date! details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024 exam in August

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Assistant Commandant Recruitment Exam 2024. The commission has scheduled the written exam for August 4 which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the written exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In the first shift, the candidates will have to appear for paper 1 which will be based on General Ability and Intelligence. The second Shift exam will be conducted for paper 2 which will be based on General Studies, Essays, and Comprehension.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 506 Assistant Commandant Posts, of which, 186 vacancies are reserved for the Border Security Force (BSF), 120 for the Central Reserve Police Force, 100 for the Central Industrial Security Force, 58 for Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and 42 for Sashastra Seema Bal. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, PET/Interview.

When will UPSC CAPF admit cards be out?

The commission will release UPSC CAPF admit cards in due course of the time. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to check their details about the exam centre, city, and guidelines for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC CAPF ACs Exam Scheme

There will be 200 questions in paper 1 carrying 250 marks and paper 2 will have six descriptive-type questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete paper 1 and 3 hours for paper 2. Candidates who pass the written test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test. On qualifying for the physical efficiency test, the candidates will be called for an interview round.