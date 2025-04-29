UPSC announces NDA 1 result 2025, check roll number-wise merit list PDF UPSC NDA result 2025 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who took the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2025. Those who appeared for the exam can download their results from the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA 1 exam was held on April 13 at various exam centres. According to the results, 7,840 candidates qualified for the written exam of the NDA. Selected candidates will appear for the SSB Interview. UPSC NDA 1 result PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC NDA 1 result?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC NDA 1 result'.

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Check your roll number, and save PDF for future reference.

What's next?

The official notice reads, ''The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.”

Documents required for SSB interview