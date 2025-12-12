UPSC allows 'Center of Choice' for all PwBD aspirants; details here Once the centre reaches its full capacity, it will no longer remain available for selection by non-PwBD candidates; however, PwBD candidates will continue to have the option to select that centre, UPSC notification mentioned.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to allot the ‘Centre of Choice’ to all PwBD candidates for its examinations in a significant move to enhance accessibility and ease of examination for candidates with benchmark disabilities. Considering the logistical challenges and special requirements often faced by these candidates, the Commission decided to ensure that every PwBD applicant is allotted the examination centre they indicate as their preferred choice in the application form, UPSC notification mentioned.

Here's the strategy adopted by UPSC-

The existing capacity of each centre will first be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates

Once the centre reaches its full capacity, it will no longer remain available for selection by non-PwBD candidates; however, PwBD candidates will continue to have the option to select that centre

UPSC will then make additional capacity arrangements so that no PwBD candidate is denied the centre of their choice.

According to Ajay Kumar, Chairman, UPSC, said “After analysing examination centre data of the last five years, we observed that certain centres such as Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, Lucknow and others reach their capacity ceiling very early due to the high volume of applicants. This creates challenges for PwBD candidates, who are then compelled to opt for centres that may not be convenient for them. I am pleased that, with this decision, every PwBD candidate will now be assured of their preferred centre, ensuring maximum convenience and ease while appearing for UPSC examinations.”

UPSC conducts various recruitment examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination conducted annually in three stages: preliminary, main and interview.

UPSC CDS 1 recruitment 2026

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1) 2026 recruitment notice. The UPSC CDS 1 recruitment notification is out for 451 vacancies. The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CDS exam can check and apply online on the official websites- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CDS 1 recruitment drive is being held to fill 451 vacant posts; here are the course-wise vacancies-

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun – 162nd (DE) Jan 2027 (13 NCC)- 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala – Jan 2027- 26

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad- 32

OTA Chennai – 125th SSC Men Apr 2027- 275

OTA Chennai – 125th SSC Women Apr 2027- 18.

For details on UPSC exams, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.